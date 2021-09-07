Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Medpace worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $195.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.73. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock valued at $53,139,675 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.