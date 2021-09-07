Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.92. 76,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,067. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

