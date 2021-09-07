Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,882 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $84,315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $194.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

