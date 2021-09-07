Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 780 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $218.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.42 and its 200 day moving average is $235.91. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

