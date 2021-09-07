Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,618 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.