Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,947 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

