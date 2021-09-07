Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1,713.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

