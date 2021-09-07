Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,554 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,470,000 after purchasing an additional 620,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

NASDAQ TER opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day moving average is $124.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

