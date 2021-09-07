Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after buying an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First Horizon by 178.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after buying an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $33,045,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $32,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FHN. Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

FHN stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

