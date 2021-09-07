Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 913.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Entergy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Entergy stock opened at $112.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $114.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $667,644 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

