Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 201.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in CSX by 140.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

