Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,329 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,721,000 after buying an additional 407,169 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.