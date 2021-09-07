Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 263.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Shares of MLI opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.