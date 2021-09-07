Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DocuSign by 45.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $310.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.52, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

