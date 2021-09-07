megaBONK Reaches Market Cap of $202,251.11 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a total market cap of $202,251.11 and approximately $9,253.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00150457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.71 or 0.00743610 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

