Megacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $259,886.43 and $10.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.00380586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,643,915 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

