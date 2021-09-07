Meme Price Hits $452.78 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Meme has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $12.68 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $452.78 or 0.00967212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.94 or 0.00439915 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002959 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007450 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

