Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $1,176.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

