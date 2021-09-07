MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $429.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $429.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00060844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00145391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.36 or 0.00734991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042728 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

