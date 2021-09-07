Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock Price Up 34.1%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) rose 34.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 542,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 286,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile (CVE:MNO)

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

