Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Down 3.3%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.33 and last traded at $70.58. 355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 262,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

Several research firms have commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 145.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

