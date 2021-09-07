Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.93.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

