Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 5.25 and last traded at 5.31. Approximately 88,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,725,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is 8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total transaction of 1,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,878,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

