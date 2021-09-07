MetaHash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.39 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $30.00 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00127992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00175808 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.72 or 0.07551503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.70 or 0.99814273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00893465 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,941,753,254 coins and its circulating supply is 2,771,564,709 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.