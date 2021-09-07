Metal (MTL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $208.97 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Metal has a market cap of $224.91 million and approximately $208.97 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00007299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00364452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00148128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.75 or 0.00740269 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

