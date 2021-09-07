Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Reaches One Day Volume of $314,178.00 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 42.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $15.31 million and $314,178.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001350 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

