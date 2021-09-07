Metaverse ETP Hits Market Capitalization of $16.84 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $545,230.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.98 or 0.07270818 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00126178 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,937,126 coins and its circulating supply is 78,937,028 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

