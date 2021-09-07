Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $3.42 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 54.7% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $3.42 or 0.00006737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $103,153.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003660 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 58.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

