Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Methanex by 9.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,078,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $5,848,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEOH stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

