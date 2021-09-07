Methanex (TSE:MX) Upgraded by Barclays to “Buy”

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.67.

MX traded up C$1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 222,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,431. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 36.09. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$28.53 and a twelve month high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.01.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee bought 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

