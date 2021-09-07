Method Finance Price Reaches $0.0180 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $745,245.06 and approximately $8,498.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00058672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00150662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.55 or 0.00734890 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.