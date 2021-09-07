Metronome Achieves Market Cap of $55.48 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $4.59 or 0.00009763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $55.48 million and $54,550.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00060181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00133527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00182546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.69 or 0.07106513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,879.17 or 0.99664362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.66 or 0.00726365 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,367,214 coins and its circulating supply is 12,080,840 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

