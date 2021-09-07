Michael A. Shaffer Sells 12,070 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PVH traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.70. 946,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average is $107.29. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PVH by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PVH by 14.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

