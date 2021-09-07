Michael M. Ozimek Acquires 500 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 500 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TRST stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.37. 126,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,819. The stock has a market cap of $604.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 651,351 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 568,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 552,769 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,271,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 464,127 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 91.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 235,253 shares during the last quarter.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

