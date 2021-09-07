Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $425.03

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 425.03 ($5.55) and traded as high as GBX 434.10 ($5.67). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 434.10 ($5.67), with a volume of 656,892 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 425.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 476.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.03%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

