Microgen (LON:MCGN) Shares Up 0.1%

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.80). 26,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 15,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.79).

The company has a market cap of £224.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 367.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 367.50.

About Microgen (LON:MCGN)

Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

