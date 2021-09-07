Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Gemsstock Ltd.

Gemsstock Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 10.4% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $33,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 373,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,044,822. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

