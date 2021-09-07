Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,922,351,000 after purchasing an additional 623,737 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 49,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $5,439,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $301.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

