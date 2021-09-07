Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,659 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $134,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after buying an additional 461,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.23 and a 200 day moving average of $261.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

