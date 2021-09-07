MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 3.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $682.80 and last traded at $686.55. 7,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 871,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $712.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $654.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.