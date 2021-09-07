Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$5.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($5.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microvast’s earnings. Microvast posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26,850%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvast will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microvast.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MVST traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 312,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter worth about $3,360,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Microvast by 100.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microvast by 16.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

