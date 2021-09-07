Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) were up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 31,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,274,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 100.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 16.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

