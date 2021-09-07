Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) vs. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Head-To-Head Contrast

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get EnerSys alerts:

This table compares EnerSys and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.18 $143.37 million $4.49 18.45 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.92% 13.76% 6.09% Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EnerSys has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EnerSys and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 1 0 2.50 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

EnerSys currently has a consensus price target of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.84%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 47.92%. Given EnerSys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Microvast.

Summary

EnerSys beats Microvast on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.