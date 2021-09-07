Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $686.97

Shares of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.97 ($8.98) and traded as low as GBX 675 ($8.82). Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.98), with a volume of 16,158 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 60.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 687 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 686.97.

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Company Profile (LON:MLC)

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc owns, operates, leases, manages, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates the Millennium Collection, Leng's Collection, M Collection, and Copthorne Collection hotels. The company operates 139 hotels with 40,323 rooms. It also offers hotel and resort management, and consultancy services; operates as a finance company and real estate investment trust; and acts as a liquor licensing holder.

