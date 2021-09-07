MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.73

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 14380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

