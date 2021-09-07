Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Down 0.3%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.96 ($0.14). 143,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 270,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.85 million and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 35.96 and a current ratio of 35.65.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

