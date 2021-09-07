Minereum (MNE) Reaches One Day Volume of $35,793.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Minereum has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $1.77 million and $35,793.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00156263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.26 or 0.00731223 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,197,496 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.