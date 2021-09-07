Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) were up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 17,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 53,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRO. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $5,534,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $3,262,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,340,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.