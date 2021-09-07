Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) were up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 17,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 53,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15.
Miromatrix Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRO)
Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.
