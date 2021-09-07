Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits One Day Volume of $148,409.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for $391.34 or 0.00839471 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $28.29 million and $148,409.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00127237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00176177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.07 or 0.07375097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.99 or 0.99553263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.11 or 0.00881888 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,286 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

