Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.14 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $23.14 or 0.00049399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $28.14 million and approximately $268,676.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00133111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00182387 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.39 or 0.07131717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.20 or 0.99805165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.45 or 0.00715977 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,216,001 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

